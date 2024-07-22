PM Modi to attend 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh: Official

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PM Modi to visit Ladakh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ladakh, an official said on Sunday. The grand celebrations are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil to mark 'Rajat Jayanti' of India's victory over Pakistan in 1999. The celebration will be held from July 24 to 26.

LG holds review meeting

Lt. Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra held a meeting at the secretariat today and reviewed arrangements for PM's visit to the Kargil War Memorial at Drass. The officials said that the Lt Governor informed the meeting of PM Modi's visit to the memorial on July 26. According to the official spokesperson, discussions on PM Modi's reception at Drass helipad, necessary arrangements for his motorcade, procedure for the wreath-laying ceremony, interaction with war widows and preparation of the green room at the helipad were held in the meeting.

LG Mishra asked the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements timely as he would visit the war memorial on June 24 to inspect the arrangements, the officials said. Moreover on July 23. the Special Protection Group (SPG) team will reach Ladkh and conduct a meeting to coordinate with the Army, police and civil administration

PM's Schedule

Providing details about the PM's visit, Major General Malik said that he will land at Drass Brigade Helipad on the morning of July 26 and will be received by army officials. Following this, he will take a rest in the green room before departing for the Kargil War Memorial.

Major General Malik also informed that the PM will participate in the wreath-laying ceremony, from where he will visit the 'Shaheed Marg' (Wall of Fame). PM Modi will also be briefed on the Kargil War followed by a group photograph. From there he will interact with 'Veer Naris' (War Widows) and visit the Veer Bhoomi, Major General Malik said. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Shinku La Tunnel' virtually.

(With PTI Inputs)

