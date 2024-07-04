Kargil 25 years: CDS Anil Chauhan emphasises adaptability says, 'need to be ready to accept change'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@HQ_IDS_INDIA Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan releases the special cover to commemorate the 25th year of the capture of Tiger Hill by 18 GRENADIERS.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan stressed the importance of readiness in the face of evolving warfare due to technological advancements. Speaking at the 25th-anniversary commemoration of the Kargil War, General Chauhan highlighted the need for the armed forces to adapt to new forms of combat.

Technological transformation in warfare

Addressing Army officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and soldiers from the 18 Grenadiers at the Silver Jubilee Commemoration Ceremony of the 'Battle of Tiger Hill,' General Chauhan stated, "The form of war is transforming rapidly due to technological advancements and the country's armed forces will have to be ready to accept this change." He emphasised the enduring nature of change, referencing both philosophical and scientific perspectives.

Remembering the bravery of Kargil heroes

General Chauhan recalled the pivotal victories at Tololing and Tiger Hill, which turned the tide in India's favour during the Kargil War. "Today we are remembering the moment when our soldiers hoisted the flag on Tiger Hill 25 years ago," he said, honouring the sacrifices of the brave soldiers who lost their lives. The 18 Grenadiers were particularly lauded for their role in the conflict, having received numerous honours for their valor.

Adaptability in modern warfare

The CDS underscored the importance of maintaining the trust and prestige earned by the armed forces through adaptability in modern warfare. He highlighted the expansion of combat domains to include cyber, electromagnetic spectrum, and space, stressing that the armed forces must embrace these changes to maintain their edge. "We cannot fail in a war," he asserted, emphasising that unlike sports, there are no runners-up in war.

Legacy of Kargil and future challenges

The commemorative events serve as a reminder of the strategic importance of the Kargil War, not only for military achievements but also for fostering national unity and pride. The stories of bravery from Tololing and Tiger Hill continue to inspire future generations of soldiers. General Chauhan's remarks call for ongoing vigilance and adaptability, ensuring that the sacrifices of Kargil's heroes are honoured and that the armed forces remain prepared for future challenges.

