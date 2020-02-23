PM Modi to accompany Trump, first lady to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

President Trump and US first lady Melania Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump, who are scheduled to travel to India on February 24, 25, on their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Trumps are expected to spend about half-an-hour at the Ashram. A new parking space was being created at the place. A platform was being built on the rear side of the Ashram so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries from one place.

A special room was also being prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time.

Gujarat: Preparations underway at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit tomorrow. Security has also been tightened at the ashram. pic.twitter.com/4tGHhWbRoY — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, there are reports that the 22 km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram -- has been reduced to 9 km. Now, the Trump couple accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be driving straight to the Stadium from the Ahmedabad airport.

The change in plans can also be attributed to the fact that there's also a dinner arranged in the evening in Delhi which the US dignitaries are expected to attend.

ALSO READ | Trump's upcoming visit to India a campaign for US polls: Baghel

Also Read | Ahead of Namaste Trump, Amul launches 'Welcome to Ahmedabread' campaign