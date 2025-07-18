PM Modi tears into TMC over 'atrocities' against women in Bengal, highlights RG Kar and law college cases PM Modi also slammed the Mamata government for facilitating the entry of infiltrators into the country. He said that the TMC was involved in providing fake documents to infiltrators, who were a danger to the identity of the state.

Durgapur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tore into the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, highlighting incidents of ‘atrocities’ against women in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Durgapur, PM Modi, without naming TMC, said a party talks about ‘Maa, Maati and Maanush' but the incidents against women incite pain and anger.

Talking about the RG Kar hospital case, PM Modi accused TMC leaders of protecting culprits involved in the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

"The party which talks about 'Maa, Maati and Maanush' - what is happening with the daughters in the state they rule, induces anger and pain... Even the hospitals are not safe for the daughters in West Bengal. Everyone knows about the atrocities against a female doctor. Instead of punishing the culprits, the TMC government started protecting them. Another such incident against a woman took place in a college, which has connections with the TMC. Prominent leaders and ministers of TMC, instead of culprits, start blaming the victims," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the Mamata government for facilitating the entry of infiltrators into the country. He said that the TMC was involved in providing fake documents to infiltrators, who were a danger to the identity of the state.

"For the BJP, Bengali pride is of utmost importance. But what is happening in West Bengal? TMC, for its own benefit, has put the identity of West Bengal in danger. They are facilitating infiltration and are helping infiltrators get fake documents. For this, an entire ecosystem has now been developed. It is a threat to Bengali culture. For the sake of appeasement, the TMC has crossed all the limits," he said.

PM Modi sounds poll bugle

Making a poll pitch in Bengal, where assembly election is due next year, PM Modi said the real development in the state would come when the TMC is gone.

"The day this wall of the TMC government falls, from that day Bengal will catch a new pace of development. Only when the TMC government goes will real change come. I want to assure the youth that Bengal's current problems can be fixed. Once a new government is formed, the state can grow into a leading industrial hub in the country," PM Modi added.