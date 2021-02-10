BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs as PM Modi to speak today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. After a week-long disruption of Lok Sabha over the farms laws issues and farmers’ agitations, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday resumed discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Participating in the discussion on Tuesday, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Kailash Choudhary said, the government under the leadership of PM Modi Modi took the right decision at the right time resulting in effective containment of Covid-19. He said that the government has taken several steps to boost the farming sector in the country. He added that MSP of several crops and food grains have been increased by the government and the farmers have been provided financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Earlier, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah urged the government to set aside differences and find solutions to the farmers’ issues. Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party said that farmers of the country do not get MSP for their produce. TMC leader Saugata Roy demanded that the government should repeal the farm laws as farmers are unhappy with the new laws. BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali too lashed out at the government saying government’s attitude towards the farmers is not appropriate and government should avoid confrontation with farmers.

SAD leader and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the government brought farm laws without having consultation with the farmers. She said that farmers are peacefully protesting for their legitimate demands but the government is not paying heed to their demands.

Responding to the opposition leaders, BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi said that the new farm laws will benefit the farmers and accused the opposition of spreading lies.

Referring to incidents happened on 26th January at the Red Fort during the farmers’ agitation, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that few elements are trying to tarnish the image of India. Accusing the opposition parties, she said that a hybrid war is going on in the country and a panic situation has been created by triggering provocation at various levels.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi made a fervent appeal to protesters to end their agitation against the new farm laws. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi also questioned the opposition parties for their sudden 'U-turn' on the reforms. He said that since 2014 his government has initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer.

"Sharad Pawar ji, and those from Congress, everyone... all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done," PM Modi said.

