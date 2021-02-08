PM Narendra Modi to reply to debate on President's address in Rajya Sabha today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address.

As per the set norms, Prime Ministers speak in both the Houses -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha while making an intervening in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. However, the opposition parties are protesting in the Lok Sabha over the farm laws due to which the proceedings are washed away. No discussion could take place in the Lok Sabha.

According to media reports, PM Modi reply might take place only in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on January 29, more than a dozen opposition parties had boycotted the President’s address. The President's address to the joint sitting of the Houses marks the commencement of the Budget Session.

Debate on Motion of Thanks has happened smoothly in the Rajya Sabha with the government and the opposition agreeing to discuss the issue in the Upper House for a total of 15 hours.

READ MORE: 'People in a particular state misinformed': Tomar blasts opposition for impasse over farm laws

Last week, the government strongly defended the farm laws in Rajya Sabha and said its offer to amend them should not be viewed as if they had any flaws. The opposition parties are demanding that the legislations be repealed and fresh ones brought after consultations.

Intervening in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched a fierce attack on the Congress and other opposition parties for trying to instigate the farmers with wrong information. He alleged that farmers were being misled by the opposition and the agitation was only in one state.

As many as 50 speakers from 25 political parties participated in the debate in Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks lasting over three days in the past week. While 18 members of the BJP took part in the discussion, seven Congress MPs and 25 from other Opposition parties also spoke.

Tomar, along with two other union ministers, has held 11 meetings with farmers' representatives in wake of the ongoing protests. But the deadlock continues.

Meanwhile, the first half of the Budget Session will end on February 13. The second and final half will take place from March 8 to April 8.

READ MORE: Tomar counters 'misinformed' Pawar, says 'new farm laws won't affect MSP, mandis'

READ MORE: Farmers' Chakka Jam ends with no big impact, Rakesh Tikait's ultimatum to govt

Latest India News