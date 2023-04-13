PM Modi speaks to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak; calls for strong action against anti-India elements

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks to PM Rishi Sunak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Thursday. During the telephonic conversation, he raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the United Kingdom and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government.

Both the leaders also reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. “They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries,” the PMO said in a statement.

Action against anti-India elements

PM Modi also raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. PM Rishi Sunak conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

On March 19 this year, protesters holding Khalistan banners staged a demonstration outside the High Commission in London. One of the protestors climbed up its balcony and pulled down the Indian national flag of India.

Return of economic offenders

PM Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system.

PM Modi invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023. PM Sunak appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success. Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings to PM Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

Also Read: 'Indians don't speak in public until a deal finalises': New Delhi rejects UK media report over FATF halt

Also Read: UK PM Sunak hails 'historic' multi-billion-pound Airbus, Rolls-Royce deal with Air India

Latest India News