UK PM Sunak hails 'historic' multi-billion-pound Airbus, Rolls-Royce deal with Air India

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK PM Rishi Sunak

Air India-Airbus deal: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India, which is worth billions of pounds to the country.

The agreement announced by the companies on Tuesday will support and create new highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, helping to boost exports, grow the economy and level up the UK, according to the statement released by the PM office.

The agreement, which involves the Tata Group-owned Indian carrier buying 250 jets, was announced by the three companies at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Sunak calls it 'landmark deal'

“This landmark deal between Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce demonstrate that the sky’s the limit for the UK’s thriving aerospace sector. It will create better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales, so we can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up – helping to deliver on my five priorities for the country."

“The UK is already a top investment destination, and by building trade ties with growing economic powers like India we will ensure UK businesses remain at the forefront of global growth and innovation,” he added.

According to Downing Street, a significant portion of the manufacturing process for the new aircraft is expected to take place in the UK.

The wings will be designed at Filton and assembled at Broughton, which is expected to bring an additional 450 manufacturing jobs and more than GBP 100 million of investment to Wales.

Also Read: After Airbus, Air India to purchase 220 aircrafts from Boeing; Joe Biden hails 'historic agreement'

Latest World News