PM Modi speaks to Andhra and Telangana CMs, assures all help to flood-affected southern states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (L) and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (R).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to assess the situation in both states following heavy rains and floods. During the conversations, the Prime Minister assured both states of all possible assistance from the Centre to help address the challenges posed by the severe weather. According to a release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, PM Modi specifically discussed the flood situation with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, enquiring about the conditions in the worst-affected areas and the extent of the damage caused by the floods.

PM Modi lauded both state governments for maintaining high alert and effectively preventing the loss of life amid the ongoing heavy rains and floods. He also assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in adverse weather conditions and emphasised that the Centre would extend the necessary assistance and relief to the rain-affected areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In view of the severe weather, the state government has declared all primary and secondary schools closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Andhra CM visits flood-affected areas

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the flood-affected areas in Singhnagar in Vijayawada and reviewed the relief measures being provided to the affected people. Accompanied by government officials, he inspected the flood-hit areas on Sunday, an official said. Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to distribute food and water bottles to the affected people. During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the situation and discussed the relief measures with officials. He directed them to take the necessary steps to provide assistance to the flood victims.

IMD issues weather warning

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a weather warning for the next five days. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. For the next four days, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning. Police and NDRF teams-initiated rescue and relief operations, relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centres.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: 21 trains cancelled, 12 diverted amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana | Check full list