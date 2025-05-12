PM Modi sets new normal in Indo-Pak relations, outlines 3 points for Islamabad PM Modi outlines India's new 3-point anti-terrorism policy, declaring Operation Sindoor as a new normal in the fight against terrorism and a decisive message to state sponsors of terror.

New Delhi:

In his first public address since the recent ceasefire in the escalating India-Pakistan conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out India’s new and uncompromising doctrine on terrorism. He declared that Operation Sindoor has established a new normal in India's fight against terrorism and drawn a firm red line against both terror outfits and their state sponsors.

PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor is now India’s policy against terrorism. It has drawn a new line and established new rules. During the operation, the world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan, as top military officers were seen bidding farewell to slain terrorists — the clearest proof of state-sponsored terrorism.”

India's new 3-point policy against terrorism:

Any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and decisive response — on India's own terms. India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail and will respond with precise strikes. There will be no distinction between terrorists and their sponsors; India will continue to take decisive action and eliminate terror at its roots before it can grow.

Operation Sindoor continues

PM Modi emphasised that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, with the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy remaining on high alert. He noted that Indian strikes not only neutralized terror hideouts but also crippled Pakistan’s missile and drone systems.

Terror 'universities' destroyed

Naming terror hubs Bahawalpur and Muridke, PM Modi said these locations had long operated as “universities of global terrorism”. He added that India's courageous forces had dismantled them during Operation Sindoor. “Terrorist attacks across the world — from 9/11 to the London bombings — have links to these terror bases,” he said.

A message to the world

With this powerful address, PM Modi declared that India is no longer bound by outdated restraint. Operation Sindoor, he said, is not just an operation — it is a message, a new normal, and a pledge of justice.