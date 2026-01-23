'Sought to attribute credit for freedom to one family': PM Modi's swipe at Congress on Parakram Diwas Virtually addressing a Parakram Diwas programme on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, PM Modi said the land of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a symbol of the belief that the idea of freedom never ends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a veiled dig at Congress and said that those who were in power in 1947 wanted to give credit for the independence to just one family. The prime minister said that Andaman and Nicobar Islands was allowed to remain associated with the identity of slavery, but his government at the Centre ended this injustice and restored the 'dignity' of India's past.

That's why Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is now known as Sri Vijaya Puram, PM Modi said. Virtually addressing a Parakram Diwas programme on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, he said the land of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a symbol of the belief that the idea of freedom never ends.

"After independence, the history of our nation and its achievements were meant to be celebrated and cherished with pride. However, the leaders in government at that time were plagued by insecurity. They sought to attribute the credit for our freedom solely to one family. As a result of this political self-interest, much of the country's rich history was neglected," he said.

"The Andaman and Nicobar Islands continued to bear the names of British officers, symbolising this disregard. To correct this historical injustice, we have now taken steps to restore the dignity of our past," he added.

He said Parakram Diwas is being organised in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands this year because it symbolises resilience and the spirit of freedom never died there. Several freedom fighter were tortured there but their hardships only strengthened India's resolve for independence, the prime minister added.

Paying tribute to Netaji Bose, PM Modi said the legendary freedom fighter also dreamt of a strong and capable nation. India now knows how to use its strength, which was evident during Operation Sindoor in May last year, he said, adding that his government is also focusing on making India self-reliant in the defence sector. He said the government is now modernising and strengthening the armed forces.

"Following the vision of a strong and self-reliant India (Samarth Bharat) of Netaji, we are making significant strides toward self-sufficiency in the defence sector. In the past, India depended heavily on importing arms from other countries. Today, our defence exports have surpassed Rs 23,000 crore. Indian-made weapons, such as the BrahMos missile and other armaments, are drawing global attention," he said.

