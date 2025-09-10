India, US natural partners: PM Modi replies to President Trump on India-US trade negotiations PM Modi's response came after US President Donald Trump said that his administration is continuing negotiations with India to address trade barriers between the two countries.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called the United States a 'close friend' and a 'natural partner' of India. Responding to President Donald Trump's social media post, PM Modi said that teams of New Delhi and Washington were working to conclude the discussions on India-US trade negotiations at the earliest.

The Prime Minister further said that he is confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," said PM Modi in an X post.

Looking forward to speaking with 'very good friend' Modi soon: Trump

Earlier, President Trump said he feels "certain" that Washington and Delhi will come to a “successful conclusion” in trade talks, and he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump said.

Taking to social media, Trump said he was "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

After weeks of strain in ties over Trump's tough rhetoric following his decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on India, the relations between the two countries have shown signs of a thaw of late.

Trump tariffs on India

Notably, the Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs announced earlier, bringing the total duties imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent, with effect from August 27.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier, Trump had also said that he is "very disappointed" that India would be buying so much oil from Russia.

"...I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil… from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago," he said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

