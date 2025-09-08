Too funny: Peter Navarro's anti-India poll on X backfires; Trump's aide blames 'propaganda' Days back, Navarro criticised Elon Musk for allowing 'propaganda' concerning India on his social media platform. Musk, however, said people decide the narrative on his platform and everything was fact-checked.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump's trade advisor, Peter Navarro, on Monday embarrassed himself after a poll he posted on X backfired. Navarro launched the poll to check whether the social media platform X allowed what he called “Indian special interests” to interfere in US discussions. However, 74 per cent of users voted "Yes"—contrary to what Navarro may have expected.

The post was also flagged with a Community Note, clarifying that the earlier notes on the platform were not influenced by any “Indian special interests” but were the result of a global crowdsourcing process.

When the poll result flipped, Navarro said the poll was managed to spread propaganda.

“India has largest population in the world & all it can do is manage few hundred thousand X propagandists to jerk around a poll? Too funny. America: look at how foreign interests use our social media to advance their agenda,” he posted on X.

Trump’s aid criticises India for buying Russian oil

A Community Note even accused Navarro of being a hypocrite, suggesting that he was mentally unfit.

Earlier, Navarro lashed out at India for buying oil from Russia. He said that India started buying the oil from Russia after the Ukraine war, calling it "blood money."

“More bullshit from X. Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying. Stick that up your keister Mother Jones and shame on you," he posted on X.

Navarro rebukes Musk over X ‘propaganda’

Days back, Navarro criticised Elon Musk for allowing ‘propaganda’ concerning India on his social media platform.

“Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs,” he posted.

Musk, however, said people decide the narrative on his platform and everything was fact-checked.

“On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking,” Musk said.