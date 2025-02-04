PM Modi in Lok Sabha: We gave real development, not false 'Garibi Hatao' slogans | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied in Lok Sabha on Tuesday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. During his speech, he said that the President's address will pave the way for 'Viksit Bharat'. "I am very fortunate that the people of the country have allowed me for the 14th time to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address. So, I respectfully express gratitude to the people," he added.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister took a sharp dig at the decades-old 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, questioning its effectiveness while highlighting that 25 crore Indians have successfully risen out of poverty during the BJP's reign at the centre. "We did not give false slogans of Garibi Hatao, but true development to people," he added.

PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a veiled dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi remarked that those who engage in photo sessions in the huts of the poor for entertainment may find discussions on the poor in Parliament boring. This comes as Rahul Gandhi had termed the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament as "boring" on January 31. In a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi accused some political leaders of speaking the language of Urban Naxals and advocating for war against the Indian state. Without naming Gandhi directly, Modi asserted that such leaders fail to understand the Constitution and misuse their platform to spread divisive narratives.

On developments during BJP-led govt

PM Modi also spoke about the development initiatives of the BJP-led government and efforts to improve the lives of the poor. "Till now the poor have been given four crore houses. Those who have lived difficult lives only understand that what is the value of getting a house...The women in the past suffered a lot due to the lack of a toilet system. Those who have these facilities cannot understand the problems of those who are suffering...We have given more than 12 crore toilets," he said. “Living under a leaky plastic roof during the rains is an experience not everyone can understand,” the PM said, adding that those who have suffered know the true value of a solid roof over their heads.

An indirect dig at Kejriwal

Taking an indirect swipe at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Prime Minister remarked, "Some focus on installing jacuzzis and stylish showers, but our focus is on ensuring clean drinking water for every home." He noted that even after 75 years of independence, 16 crore households lacked tap water connections, but under his government, 12 crore families have now received access to piped water.

On tackling corruption and mismanagement

Hitting out at past governments, PM Modi recalled a former Prime Minister’s remark that only 15 paise out of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the poor. "At that time, one party ruled from panchayat to Parliament. Where was all the money going?" he questioned. He also highlighted his government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, through which Rs 40 lakh crore has been directly deposited into people’s bank accounts. "Earlier, 10 crore fake beneficiaries were siphoning government funds. We removed them, preventing the loss of Rs 3 lakh crore," he asserted.

He also spoke about his government’s transparent procurement system through the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal, which led to savings of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. PM Modi cited the success of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', stating that even scrap sales from government offices generated Rs 2,300 crore in recent years.

On boosting farmers' income

Discussing the ethanol blending initiative, PM Modi revealed that it saved Rs 1 lakh crore, benefiting farmers directly. "Earlier, newspapers were filled with reports of scams worth lakhs of crores. But in the last 10 years, no scams have surfaced, and every penny saved is being used for the people," he asserted. The Prime Minister also dismissed allegations of extravagance, emphasising that savings from his government’s initiatives are being used for national development, not personal luxuries. "Infrastructure spending has surged from Rs 1.8 lakh crore a decade ago to Rs 11 lakh crore today," he said, mentioning rapid progress in roads, highways, railways, and rural connectivity.