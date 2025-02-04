PM Modi's subtle dig at Rahul Gandhi: 'Those who resort to photo-ops in huts of poor...'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Budget Session 2025: Taking a subtle dig at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (February 4) said that those who entertain themselves by getting photo sessions done in huts of the poor will find the talk about the poor in Parliament boring.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi asserted that the address strengthened the resolve of Viksit Bharat and inspired people.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi Gandhi, the Prime Minister took a swipe at him for his reaction on the President's address and said, "We have done so much for the poor, and because of this, the President has detailed it in her address. Those who entertain themselves with photo sessions in the huts of the poor, they will find discussion on poor in the Parliament boring. I can understand their anger... To identify the problem is one thing, but if there is responsibility, just identifying the issue doesn't end it, dedicated efforts need to be made for a resolution to it.... You must have seen in our 10 years of work that our focus is on finding resolution to the problem and we dedicatedly make efforts towards it..."

It is pertinent to mention that soon after the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen discussing the speech in the Parliament complex. During the conversation, Rahul Gandhi was heard asking Sonia Gandhi if the President's speech was "boring."

PM Modi targets Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi

In a veiled dig at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, PM Modi said there was a fashion to call one PM 'Mr Clean', but he admitted that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise. He was referencing Rajiv Gandhi's infamous statement about corruption in government schemes.

"A PM was there in our country who identified one problem and said that when One Rupee was sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the bottom...who was getting the 15 paise this everyone can understand...at that time there was only party from the panchayat level to the central level...We tried to find a solution, and our model is 'Bhachat bhi Vikas bhi''Janata ka janata ke kaam'...we made," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister took a sharp dig at the decades-old 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, questioning its effectiveness while highlighting that 25 crore Indians have successfully risen out of poverty during the BJP's reign at the centre. "We did not give false slogans, but true development to people," he added.

"Till five decades, slogans of 'garibi hatao' were heard and now 25 crore poor have come out of poverty," he said. PM Modi said till now poor people have got 4 crore house. "The one who has lived that kind of life knows what it means to have a house with a proper roof," he said.

"Pain of poor, troubles of common man, cannot be understood just like that; it requires passion and some just don't have it," he said in a swipe at the opposition.

PM Modi further said that some leaders speak the language of urban naxals, talk of waging war against the Indian state, they cannot understand the Constitution.

