PM Modi renames Punjab's Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas, says 'he united the society' Addressing a gathering in Punjab's Jalandhar, PM Modi said that Sri Sant Guru Ravidas Ji helped in uniting the society and his teachings have enlightened everyone.

Adampur (Jalandhar):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport in Punjab to Sri Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, honouring the revered saint on his 649th birth anniversary. Besides, he also virtually inaugurated the new terminal building of the Halwara airport in Ludhiana, which according to the government, will enhance the aviation infrastructure in the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and others were also present in Ludhiana when the prime minister inaugurated the new terminal building.

"I congratulate the people of Punjab for this development," said PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Jalandhar. "He united the society. He gave the message that everyone is made from the soil and his teachings enlightened the society. India's society has recognised the problems within it and have worked on them."

He said the country is working to fulfil the dream of Sant Ravidas. The prime minister said he is confident that India will become 'viksit' (developed), with the blessings of Sant Ravidas. "A Viksit Bharat will be a place where there is no poor, where everyone is equal and has opportunities," he said.

PM Modi lauds Union Budget

In his address, PM Modi also lauded the Union Budget 2026 and said it will strengthen the women and the youth. It will also increase the income of the farmers and will help India become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), he said, while recounting the steps taken by his government to further develop the country.

"This budget will benefit the villages, poor, youth and others. Every penny that is spent on infrastructure helps in generating employment. Whenever a house for poor is constructed, it helps everyone. In the past few years, our government has tried to provide cheap medication," he said.

He also lauded the work done by the Dera Sachkhand Ballan, as he noted that the dera is spreading Sant Ravidas' message to the entire world.

"In the field of social service, the work of Dera Sach Khand Ballan has been highly commendable in work related to education and health. This work is being carried out continuously under the guidance of the revered Sant Niranjan Das Ji Maharaj," he said.

