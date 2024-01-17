'Our beloved Lata Didi will be missed on January 22': PM Modi remembers iconic singer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lata Mangeskar Chowk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered the late singer Lata Mangeshkar ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi," PM Modi said on X, adding, "Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded."

An iconic roundabout in the heart of Ayodhya was named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar which has of late turned into a major hotspot for local residents and tourists seeking a perfect selfie in the temple town. The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk marks the intersection of Ram Path and Dharm Path, both beautifully bedecked with ornamental lamp posts ahead of the consecration ceremony of the upcoming Ram temple in the holy city.