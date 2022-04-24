PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society in Mumbai. The award has been instituted in memory and honor of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

PM Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

PM while receiving the award said, "Lata didi was like my elder sister. She was an embodiment of Ma Saraswati. Music teaches Rashtra bhakti. Her voice inspired patriotism-Ae mere Watan Ke logo."

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."

