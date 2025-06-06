PM Modi receives call from Canadian PM Mark Carney, thanks him for G7 Summit invite PM Modi said that as vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had a telephonic conversation with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during which he congratulated him on his recent electoral victory and confirmed his participation in the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month."

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," he added.

G7 Summit in Alberta on June 15-17

The development comes as the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, is all set to host this year's G7 Summit in the resort of Kananaskis in Alberta on June 15-17.

Know all about G7 Summit

The G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, will mark the second time the town will host the global gathering – the first being in 2002. The summit this year is especially significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the G7, a group comprising the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Moreover, the European Union participates in the discussions.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Mark Carney, the G7 summit will focus on a range of urgent issues, including global peace and security, economic resilience, climate action and digital transformation.