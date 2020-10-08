PM Modi condoles Ram Vilas Paswan's death, says he was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Ram Vilas Pawan was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas, PM Modi condoles Union Minister and LJP founder death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan Ji who died at the age of 74. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency."

PM Modi added, "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas."

Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted. Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, "Papa... you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa."

