PM Modi praises Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker urges MPs to uphold Parliament's dignity amid disruptions

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulating him on the defeat of a no-confidence motion, lauding his post-motion address for its balance, patience, and clarity on parliamentary history, the Speaker's role and rule supremacy. PM Modi highlighted Om Birla's statement as a profound interpretation of Indian democratic decorum, emphasising Parliament as the pinnacle of constitutional institutions where every voice echoes millions of citizens' hopes.

Om Birla's letter flags banners, placards and disruptive conduct

In a separate letter to party leaders, Speaker Om Birla expressed deep concern over MPs' conduct compromising Parliament's prestige, citing banners, placards, inflammatory language, and protests inside the chamber and premises. He described Parliament as the supreme democratic forum for 140 crore Indians, a sacred space for dialogue, consensus, dissent and diverse views, underscoring members' duty to safeguard its dignity and traditions.

Speaker's call for reflection and party leadership

Birla noted repeated efforts like Presiding Officers' Conference resolutions and Business Advisory Committee discussions to restore standards, urging serious introspection and dignified dialogue. He implored party leadership to enforce discipline and ethical behaviour among members, expressing confidence in collective action to bolster public faith and elevate the House's prestige amid recent Budget Session adjournments due to uproar.

Repeated appeals at key forums

Historical precedent of collective action

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted his ongoing initiatives to uphold Parliament's respect, including discussions at the Presiding Officers' Conference, where resolutions were passed, and multiple Business Advisory Committee meetings with party leaders.

He recalled how past declines in House conduct prompted conferences involving all political parties and stakeholders to reinforce the dignity of democratic institutions, noting Parliament's cherished tradition of dignified dialogue.

Urgent call for self-reflection

Birla urged members to undertake "serious reflection and introspection," stressing that the nation watches their conduct and that Parliament must exemplify high standards for all democratic bodies.

Leadership's role in enforcing discipline

The Speaker specifically tasked top party leadership with ensuring members' discipline and ethical behavior inside the chamber and Parliament complex, warning against banners, placards, and inflammatory language.

Confidence in restoring public faith

Concluding on an optimistic note, Birla expressed firm belief in members' cooperation to strengthen public trust in parliamentary democracy, timed with the Budget Session's resumption after adjournments due to disruptions.