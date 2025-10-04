PM Modi praises Nitish Kumar's leadership, blames RJD-Congress era for Bihar’s migration crisis PM launched several youth-centric initiatives aimed at boosting employability and self-reliance. Among them was the PM-SETU scheme, a Rs 60,000-crore project that will upgrade 1,000 government ITIs across India using a hub-and-spoke model, comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 4) lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for transforming Bihar’s education system, which he alleged was left “devastated and neglected” during the RJD-Congress rule. Speaking at the inauguration of multiple skill and education projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore, Modi credited the current administration for rebuilding schools, expanding higher education institutions, and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He asserted that the decline of education during the RJD era had triggered mass migration from Bihar, forcing countless families to send their children to other states for studies and work, describing it as “the real beginning of migration.”

Veiled attack on Opposition over “Jan Nayak” title

Launching a sharp yet indirect attack on the Congress, Modi said that some political leaders were trying to “steal” the legacy of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, the revered former Bihar chief minister and OBC icon. Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister remarked that Thakur’s honorific "Jan Nayak" was not a creation of “social media trolls,” but a reflection of the people’s deep love and respect.

He reminded the audience that the Modi government had conferred the Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur last year and noted that the newly inaugurated Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar was named to preserve his ideals of social justice, equality, and empowerment through education.

Rs 62,000-crore education and skill development push

The Prime Minister launched several youth-centric initiatives aimed at boosting employability and self-reliance. Among them was the PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) scheme, a Rs 60,000-crore project that will upgrade 1,000 government ITIs across India using a hub-and-spoke model, comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke institutions.

He also unveiled Bihar’s revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which nearly five lakh graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years, alongside free skill training. In addition, Modi launched the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, enabling students to avail interest-free education loans up to Rs 4 lakh- a significant move to ease the financial burden of higher education.

Commitment to employment and industrial growth

Highlighting the state’s improved governance, Modi said the Bihar government aims to double employment opportunities over the next five years, compared to the last two decades. He pointed out that the government has already provided 10 lakh permanent jobs and connected 50 lakh youth to employment initiatives.

He praised Bihar’s progress in infrastructure and sports, noting that the state, once devoid of national-level facilities, now hosts national and international sports events.

India’s economic progress and youth empowerment

Addressing the broader economic outlook, Modi said India has moved from being labeled a "fragile economy" before 2014 to being on track to become one of the world’s top three economies. He emphasised the government’s focus on empowering youth through education, entrepreneurship, and technology, citing the GST Bachat Utsav- a recent GST reform campaign that has made bikes and scooters more affordable, bringing relief to young consumers ahead of Diwali.

The Prime Minister concluded by urging Bihar’s youth to take advantage of the government’s initiatives, using education and skill development as tools for transforming both their lives and the state’s future.