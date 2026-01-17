PM Modi pledges global recognition for Assam's culture, lauds Bodo traditions During his address at the Bagurumba Dwhou event in Guwahati on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his commitment to ensuring Assam’s cultural heritage receives global recognition.

New Delhi:

In an address during the Bagurumba Dwhou event in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for global recognition of Assam’s rich cultural heritage. PM Modi, who was attending a traditional cultural program of the Bodo community, described his frequent visits to Assam as a mark of his commitment to the state’s development. The Prime Minister also took a dig at the Congress, accusing it of neglecting Bodoland and playing politics with infiltration issues. His statements underscored the significant progress Assam has made under the BJP, from cultural pride to ending years of unrest.

PM Modi's strong commitment to Assam's development

During his address at the Bagurumba Dwhou event in Guwahati on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared his commitment to ensuring Assam’s cultural heritage receives global recognition. PM Modi, who has visited Assam numerous times, highlighted the state’s unique traditions, including the vibrant Bagurumba dance, a cultural emblem of the Bodo community.

“No other Prime Minister has visited Assam as much as I have… I want the culture of Assam to be recognised globally,” PM Modi said, emphasising that initiatives are already underway to promote the state’s heritage on the world stage.

Bagurumba dance: A living celebration of Bodo traditions

Prime Minister Modi hailed the Bagurumba dance, a key feature of the Bodo community’s cultural identity, as a “living celebration.” He praised it as a mark of respect for Bodo society, reflecting the values, traditions, and cultural consciousness of the community. PM Modi’s remarks highlighted the Bodo dance as an important cultural expression, essential to the region's identity.

He reiterated that Assam’s cultural richness is not just a regional treasure but a national asset, noting that the pride of Assam extends to the entire country. PM Modi’s speech resonated with the ongoing efforts to showcase regional cultures as integral to India’s national heritage.

PM Modi's bold critique of Congress

In a pointed remark, the Prime Minister slammed previous Congress governments for their role in neglecting Bodoland and encouraging illegal infiltration for political gain. PM Modi described how the Congress kept Bodoland disconnected from the mainstream, making it easier for infiltrators to exploit the region for vote bank politics.

“There was a time when killings were a regular occurrence in the state; today, the state is filled with the colours of its culture and traditions. Congress ensured Assam’s Bodoland remained disconnected from mainstream and it opened doors for infiltrators as they formed its vote bank,” PM Modi stated, drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP’s governance and Congress’s alleged mismanagement.

PM Modi highlighted the transformation of Assam under BJP governance, contrasting the violent past with the cultural resurgence now taking place. He pointed out that the “sounds of gunshots” which once echoed in Assam have been replaced by the “sound of musical instruments,” symbolising peace and stability.

The Prime Minister attributed this significant change to the Bodo Peace Accord, which ended years of unrest and opened new pathways for education and development in Bodoland. Modi’s words underscored the tangible progress Assam has made in recent years, with the state now flourishing in peace and cultural vibrancy.

Ahead of his participation in the cultural event, PM Modi took part in a grand roadshow at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters thronged the streets, welcoming the Prime Minister with loud slogans and waving flags. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied PM Modi during the roadshow, further highlighting the political support the Prime Minister enjoys in the state.

The roadshow not only displayed the BJP’s political strength in Assam but also underscored the Prime Minister’s connection with the people of the state, reflecting his personal commitment to the region’s welfare.