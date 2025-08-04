PM Modi pays tribute to Shibu Soren at Ganga Ram Hospital, expresses condolences to his family Jharkhand Mukti Morcha co-founder Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 4) visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to pay tributes to former Jharkhand CM and JMM founder Shibu Soren in person. Shibu Soren, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month for kidney-related problems, died at the age of 81 at 8:56 am on Monday.

During his visit to the hospital, the Prime Minister also expressed condolences to his son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. "Went to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shri Shibu Soren Ji. Also met his family. My thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and the admirers of Shri Shibu Soren Ji," PM Modi said in an X post.

Shibu Soren was passionate about empowering tribal communities: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, in an X post, the Prime Minister had paid Shibu Soren, saying he was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, and the poor and downtrodden.

PM Modi also spoke to the prominent tribal leader's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed his condolences. He said on X, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden."

He added, "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Shibu Soren: A tribal leader

Shibu Soren, the towering tribal leader and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away at the age of 81 on 4 August 2025 in Delhi’s Sri Gangaram Hospital after a prolonged illness. Known widely as the 'Dishom Guruji' for his fiery political style, Soren was admitted to the hospital for over a month due to kidney complications and had suffered a stroke about six weeks before his death. He was on life support for the final month.

Born on 11 January 1944 in Nemra village of Ramgarh district (then Bihar, now Jharkhand), Soren hailed from the Santal tribal community. His early life was marked by hardship, including the murder of his father by moneylenders’ hired thugs. Inspired to fight for tribal rights, he formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh at age 18. In 1972, alongside leaders like A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, he co-founded the JMM, a political force dedicated to reclaiming tribal lands and the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

Shibu Soren served as the 3rd Chief Minister of Jharkhand on three separate occasions. His first term was brief, lasting just 10 days from 2 March to 12 March 2005. He returned to the post for a longer tenure from 2008 to 2009, and then again from 2009 to 2010. Despite the interruptions, his leadership played a significant role during the early years of the newly formed state. He was a multiple-term Member of Parliament from Dumka, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and held the Union Cabinet post of Minister for Coal three times. Despite controversies, he remained a key figure in Jharkhand politics for decades.

Shibu Soren is survived by his wife Roopi Kisku, three sons—Durga, Hemant, and Basant—and a daughter, Anjali. His eldest son Durga, was a former MLA, while Basant currently leads the youth wing of JMM and serves as an MLA. His youngest son, Hemant Soren, is the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, continuing the political legacy of his father.

