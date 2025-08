Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand CM, passes away at 81 in Delhi's Sri Gangaram Hospital Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am on Monday by the hospital. Shibu Soren was suffering from kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months back. He was on a life support system for one month.

Ranchi:

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) passed away at 81 in Delhi’s Sri Gangaram Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8:56 am on Monday by the hospital. Shibu Soren was suffering from kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke one and a half months back. He was on a life support system for one month.