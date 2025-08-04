Shibu Soren dies at 81: A controversial yet colossal figure of Jharkhand politics Shibu Soren, the iconic and controversial tribal leader known as ‘Dishoom Guruji’, passed away at 81, marking the end of an era in Jharkhand politics.

New Delhi:

Shibu Soren, the towering tribal leader and founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away at the age of 81 on 4 August 2025 in Delhi’s Sri Gangaram Hospital after a prolonged illness. Known widely as the 'Dishoom Guruji' for his fiery political style, Soren was admitted to the hospital for over a month due to kidney complications and had suffered a stroke about six weeks before his death. He was on life support for the final month.

Political journey and legacy

Born on 11 January 1944 in Nemra village of Ramgarh district (then Bihar, now Jharkhand), Soren hailed from the Santal tribal community. His early life was marked by hardship, including the murder of his father by moneylenders’ hired thugs. Inspired to fight for tribal rights, he formed the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh at age 18. In 1972, alongside leaders like A.K. Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, he co-founded the JMM, a political force dedicated to reclaiming tribal lands and the creation of Jharkhand as a separate state.

Rise as 'Dishoom Guruji'

Soren's aggressive and no-nonsense approach earned him the nickname "Dishoom Guruji," reflecting his reputation for striking hard in political battles. As a labour leader and tribal rights activist, he led powerful movements to fight exploitation, often using forceful rhetoric and direct action. His leadership was critical in the movement that led to the formation of Jharkhand state in 2000.

Political career and offices held

Shibu Soren served as the 3rd Chief Minister of Jharkhand on three separate occasions. His first term was brief, lasting just 10 days from 2 March to 12 March 2005. He returned to the post for a longer tenure from 2008 to 2009, and then again from 2009 to 2010. Despite the interruptions, his leadership played a significant role during the early years of the newly formed state. He was a multiple-term Member of Parliament from Dumka, both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and held the Union Cabinet post of Minister for Coal three times. Despite controversies, he remained a key figure in Jharkhand politics for decades.

Controversies and legal challenges

Soren’s political life was also shadowed by serious legal troubles. In 2006, he was convicted in a 1994 murder case involving his former personal secretary, Shashinath Jha, leading to his resignation as Union Coal Minister. This marked the first time a sitting Union Minister was convicted of murder. However, the Delhi High Court acquitted him in 2007, citing insufficient evidence. He was also involved in other legal cases, including charges related to violence during tribal-Muslim clashes in 1975 and survived a bomb attack on his convoy in 2007.

Family and political legacy

Shibu Soren is survived by his wife Roopi Kisku, three sons—Durga, Hemant, and Basant—and a daughter, Anjali. His eldest son Durga, was a former MLA, while Basant currently leads the youth wing of JMM and serves as an MLA. His youngest son, Hemant Soren, is the current Chief Minister of Jharkhand, continuing the political legacy of his father.

Final days and tributes

In his final days, Soren's health was closely monitored by prominent leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who visited him in the hospital alongside Chief Minister Hemant Soren. His death marks the end of an era in Jharkhand politics, leaving behind a legacy of tribal empowerment, political resilience, and fiery leadership that shaped the state’s history.