PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary: 'I pay homage to our former Prime Minister'

Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary on Thursday. "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," Modi said in a post on X.

Congress leaders pay tribute

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gandhi also paid homage to Pandit Nehru and said that India will always remain on the "democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive" values of Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Respectful salutation to the father of modern India, creator of institutions, first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary. Democratic, progressive, fearless, visionary, inclusive – these values ​​of 'Jewish of India' are our ideals and the pillars of Hindustan and will always remain so," in said in an X post.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister and remembered his "unprecedented contribution" towards the country and shared an excerpt from 'The Discovery of India'.

Paying "respectful salutations" to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that he was the one who always taught the public to be "fearless' and "serve selflessly," while on the other hand, he kept the public supreme at every stage of nation building.

"Fear is the root of all evil in the world." When we achieved independence after decades of struggle and innumerable sacrifices, even then there were people who used to play politics of scaring and misleading the innocent public. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji strongly opposed them and told the common people - "Do not be afraid!" People who spread fear among the public cannot be true representatives of the public. Public servants stand in the forefront with their heads held high so that people can live without fear. Pandit Nehru always taught the public to be fearless and serve selflessly, while on the other hand he kept the public supreme at every stage of nation-building. Respectful salute to the creator of modern India," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X.

About Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tribute to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

