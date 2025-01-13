PM Modi participates in Sankranti, Pongal celebrations at G Kishan Reddy's residence in Delhi | Pics

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi lights the Bhogi fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the celebrations of Sankranti and Pongal festival at cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy's residence in Delhi. He also lit the Bhogi fire during the celebrations. PM Modi, in an X post, greeted the people of India on the occasion of Sankranti and Pongal.

"Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme. People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead," the prime minister posted on X.

Telugu film star Chiranjeevi, ace badminton player P V Sindhu and several Union ministers joined the programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present.

The prime minister has often visited his Cabinet colleagues from different regions to join them in the celebration of various festivals.

Very special day for those who cherish Bharatiya values, says PM Modi on Mahakumbh

Earlier in the day, PM Modi described Mahakumbh, which began in Prayagraj on Monday, as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage.

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.

The prime minister said that he was happy to see Prayagraj abuzz, with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. He wished the pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.