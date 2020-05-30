Art 370 abrogation, CAA, Ram Temple settlement key achievements of Modi govt 2.0, says PM

Image Source : PTI PM Modi in an open letter on the first anniversary of his second term in office listed achievements and work done by his government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an open letter to the citizens on the first anniversary of his second term as Prime Minister has talked about various reforms done by his government in the past one year, listed achievements, and also mentioned about coronavirus pandemic which has become a challenge for the entire humanity.

Among various work mentioned by PM Modi in his open letter, he listed abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, asserting that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader.

The Prime Minister said peoples' vote in 2019 was not merely for continuity but also with the dream of taking India to new heights and making it a global leader.

The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream, he said. In the last one year, some of the decisions were widely discussed and remain etched in public discourse, Modi said.

PM Modi talks about Article 370 abrogation, Ram Temple and Triple Talaq

"Article 370 (abrogation) furthered the spirit of national unity and integration," he said of the Centre's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union Territories in August last year.

Referring to the Supreme Court's unanimous judgement on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi said it brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case last year, paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The barbaric practice of Triple-Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history," Modi said in reference to the legislation last year that made giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat a criminal offence with provisions of jail term up to three years.

Referring to the amendment to the Citizenship Act, Modi said it was an "expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim majority countries on the ground of religious persecution. Its passage last year had prompted intense protests in various parts of the country with the Opposition parties and social groups alleging that it was discriminatory.

