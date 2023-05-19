PM Modi on Pakistan: 'New Delhi wants 'normal, neighborly relations' but...'

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India wants a 'normal and neighbourly' relations with Pakistan, however, it is for Pakistan to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

PM Modi while speaking to the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia ahead of his Japan visit said that New Delhi wants "normal and neighborly relations" with Pakistan.

"However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

"India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine," PM Modi said.

"Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict," he said.

"As a member of the Global South, our interest in any plurilateral setting is to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi on China

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China," Modi said.

"The future development of India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," Modi said, noting that "normalizing" the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

