PM Modi offers water to slogan-shouting Opposition MP, clip goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi offers water to the slogan-shouting Opposition MP, clip goes viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interrupted repeatedly by opposition MPs who shouted slogans and protested in the Well of the House during his nearly 135-minute speech on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. The disruptions primarily focused on the Manipur issue. In a notable moment, PM Modi offered a glass of water to the opposition MPs who were heckling him. One of the opposition MPs accepted the water, which was seen as a gesture of goodwill and composure by the Prime Minister. This act quickly became a trending topic on social media, with many praising the Prime Minister for his "boss move."

Social media reactions

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sarcastically highlighted the incident, calling Modi a "dictator" who offers water to opposition MPs interrupting his speech. Supporters on social media echoed this sentiment, describing the gesture as "KING BEHAVIOUR" and a "boss move."

Counterattack on Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi also took a sharp jab at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as 'balak buddhi' (childish mind) and accusing him of making false claims and associating Hindus with violence. Speaker Om Birla reprimanded Rahul Gandhi for encouraging opposition members to protest during Modi's speech. The House later passed a motion condemning the opposition's obstructionist behavior, moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Also read | PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede in Lok Sabha speech, calls CM Yogi