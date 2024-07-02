PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras stampede in Lok Sabha speech, calls CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi condoles death of devotees in Hathras Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the deaths of over 116 devotees who lost their lives during a stampede in Sikandrarau, Hathras district. Prime Minister expressed grief during his speech in the Lok Sabha. Notably, the Primer Minister was speaking at the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks when the unfortunate incident happened.

After getting the information, PM Modi said that there were reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He expressed grief saying, "I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way."

Later, he called Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the situation. Prime Minister Modi took to X and said, "Spoke to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji regarding the tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The UP government is engaged in providing all possible help to all the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

According to the latest information more than 115 people died in the stampede, The incident happened due to overcrowding during a religious congregation of Narayan Saakar Hari or Saakar Vishwa Hari alias Bhole Baba at Phulrai village near Mandi of Hathras' Sikandrarau.

Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said. According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

CM Yogi announces ex-gratia

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. The CM has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.

