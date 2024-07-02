Hathras stampede kills 116; President, Rajnath, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati express condolences

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Relatives outside a hospital where victims of the Hathras stampede are admitted, in Etah

At least 116 people were killed and several more injured in a stampede at a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district on Tuesday, the District Magistrate said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred at a 'satsang' in Pulrai village where people had gathered in large numbers.

The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said. According to officials, a team comprising the Agra additional director general of police and the divisional commissioner of Aligarh will probe the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede and instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures. The CM has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50 thousand to the injured.

Adityanath also directed the district administration to arrange for proper treatment of those injured and immediately take them to hospitals. He wished them a speedy recovery.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "The accident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the death of many devotees due to the stampede during the satsang in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and administration are requested to provide every possible treatment to the injured and relief to the affected families. All workers of India are requested to provide their cooperation in relief and rescue.

BSP Chief Mayawati said, "It is very sad that a large number of people died and many were injured in a stampede during a religious gathering in Hathras district of UP and a young man was killed during a Buddhist/Bhim Katha in Agra. The government should investigate these incidents and take appropriate action and provide financial assistance to the victim families."