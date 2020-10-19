Monday, October 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of Mysore University today

PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of Mysore University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing, today. The event will begin at 11.15 am.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 7:47 IST
PM Modi Centenary Convocation Mysore University, Mysore University, Centenary Convocation Mysore Uni
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi/FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing, today. The event will begin at 11.15 am. 

"At 11:15 AM tomorrow, 19th October, I would be addressing the Centenary  Convocation of the University of Mysore via video conferencing. Looking forward to being a part of this special occasion, at a premier centre of learning and innovation," the prime minister said in a tweet on Sunday. 

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday, the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka. 

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X