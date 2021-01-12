'My family, my benefits' first for political dynasts, nation comes second: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the final function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival via video conferencing, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ideology of dynastic politics saying it is a disease and termed it the biggest enemy of democracy. The Prime Minister was speaking at the second National Youth Parliament Festival. Addressing the youth of the nation, PM Modi said the day of those winning elections on the basis of their surnames were numbered, adding there were few who still think about protecting dynastic politics.

"There are still people who want to do politics only to save their family's name in politics. This sort of politics keeps 'nation first' at the second place and 'my family and my benefits' as first priority.

"The youth need to enter politics to end this practice of family-based politics. It is important to save our democratic practices," he said at a valedictory function of the second Youth Parliament. "Dynasts are the biggest threat to democracy and this leads to social corruption; more youths should come forward to curb this problem."

ALSO READ | PM Modi addresses valedictory function of 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival

The Prime Minister maintained that people nowadays supported those who worked with honesty and sincerity. Modi said that politics of nepotism was nearing its end, adding that it hadn't ended completely though.

"Those who have corruption as part of their legacy now are not able to come out of that burden."

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister advised the youth to believe in themselves and take the nation forward. The new National Education Policy 2020 will take the youth towards modern education and learning, he added.

ALSO READ | Will go ahead with 'peaceful' protest on Jan 26, say farmer leaders as they turn down SC's proposal

The PM also listened to the prize winners of National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF)that aims to lend voice to youths between the age of 18 and 25.

NYPF is based on an idea put forth by the Prime Minister in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on December 31, 2017. The first NYPF was organised from January 12 to February 27, 2019 with the theme of 'Be the Voice of New India and Find Solutions and Contribute to Policy'.

The second NYPF was held on December 23, 2020 through the virtual mode, in which 2.34 lakh youths from across the country participated in the first stage. It was followed by state Youth Parliaments through the virtual mode from January 1 to 5, 2021. The final of the second NYPF was held in the Central Hall of Parliament on January 11, 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News