PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away in Ahmedabad, condolences pour in | LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi mother demise: "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ahmedabad Updated on: December 30, 2022 7:09 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

PM Modi mother death LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. 

 

Live updates :PM Modi's mother Heeraben demise |

  • Dec 30, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolence on PM Modi's mother demise

  • Dec 30, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre released death statement

    Here's the press statement released by UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre today. 

    India Tv - prime minister narendra modi pm modi heeraben

    Image Source : INDIA TV. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been getting treatment, released a statement regarding her death.

  • Dec 30, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi left for Ahmedabad

    PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference: Sources.

  • Dec 30, 2022 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Heeraben Modi passes away in Ahmedabad

    Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

    PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year."When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted. 

     

