PM Modi mentions Shivangi Singh in message to Pakistan: 'Our daughters are flying fighter jets'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 in the national capital and mentioned Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh in a strong message to Pakistan. He said just two days ago, President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft and her companion was Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. “Today, our daughters are flying fighter aircraft,” he said in a message to Paksitan after Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi mentions Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh in his address

"Just two days ago, our President Droupadi Murmu Ji took a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft. Her companion was Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh. Today, our daughters are flying fighter aircraft and also promoting modern agriculture by becoming Drone Didis. Today, we can proudly say that India has the highest number of female STEM graduates in the world. Today, women are also playing leadership roles in the field of science and technology," PM Modi said.

Notably, the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 is part of Jyāna Jyoti Festival commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Ji and 150 years of Arya Samaj’s service to society.

Unbroken intellectual yajna running continuously for two years

PM Modi further said, "Last year, a special program was held in Gujarat at the birthplace of Dayanand Saraswati ji... Before that, right here in Delhi, I had the good fortune of inaugurating the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji... At that event, we all decided to continue the 200th birth anniversary celebrations as a continuous intellectual yajna for two years. I am pleased that this unbroken intellectual yajna has been running continuously for two years... I bow at the feet of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and pay my respectful tribute to him."

While addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan, PM Modi said that 150 years of the establishment of Arya Samaj is an occasion not just connected to a part of society or a sect but to the Vedic identity of the entire country.

PM Modi releases commemorative coins

During the occasion, PM Modi released commemorative coins marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's service to society.

"Arya Samaj has been an organisation that has fearlessly spoken about Indianness. Swami Dayanandji was a visionary leader," he said.

Referring to Swami Dayanand Saraswati's work in eradicating the ills prevalent at that time and empowering women, PM Modi stated that girls were provided with education in DAV schools.

The Mahasammelan is a key part of the Jyāna Jyoti Festival, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of the Arya Samaj's service to society.

The Summit has brought together representatives from Arya Samaj units across India and abroad. It also features an exhibition titled '150 Golden Years of Service', showcasing Arya Samaj's transformative journey through its contributions in education, social reform, and spiritual upliftment.

