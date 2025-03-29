India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma praises Arya Samaj's role in social reform at Mumbai event | WATCH At Arya Samaj's 150th-anniversary event in Mumbai, India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma praised the organisation's role in eliminating social evils and empowering women. He emphasised Swami Dayanand Saraswati's influence on India's freedom movement and urged digital outreach to engage today's youth.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday praised the Arya Samaj for its significant role in reducing social evils and superstitions. Speaking as the chief guest at an event marking 150 years of Arya Samaj, he highlighted the organization’s contributions to India’s heritage and the promotion of Vedic knowledge.

Swami Dayanand showed the path during colonial rule: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma acknowledged the influence of Arya Samaj in India's freedom struggle, crediting Swami Dayanand Saraswati for guiding the nation during British rule.

"Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai were inspired by Arya Samaj. Swami Dayanand called the fight for independence a ‘Dharma Yuddha’. When society was plagued by superstitions, Arya Samaj awakened the nation," Sharma said.

He described Arya Samaj as a pillar of spiritual nationalism, stating that its contributions were made possible by generations of dedicated followers.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma during the event.

Arya Samaj gave women their due respect: Rajat Sharma

Highlighting Arya Samaj's efforts in women's empowerment, Sharma referred to a recent case where a priest convicted of child abuse was sentenced.

"When such incidents occur, we wonder who will rid society of darkness. The answer is Arya Samaj. It has always given women their rightful respect," he asserted.

No other institution promotes India's heritage like Arya Samaj, says Rajat Sharma

Discussing contemporary social issues, Sharma emphasised that Arya Samaj continues to be a force for change.

"If anyone can eliminate rising fraud and moral crimes, it is Arya Samaj. In today’s world, where wars and destruction are rampant, India is seen as a beacon of hope. No other organization preserves and promotes Indian heritage globally as Arya Samaj does," he said.

Sharma commended the 150-year legacy of Arya Samaj, calling it an extraordinary milestone.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma during an interaction at an event.

Vedas must be explained to youth in their language: Rajat Sharma

Addressing the younger generation, Sharma suggested that Arya Samaj should focus on digitally engaging youth. "Today’s generation won’t accept anything through force; they have access to vast information. We need to explain the Vedas and Sanatan Dharma in an engaging and relatable way," he advised.

He noted that 40 per cent of attendees at the last Prayagraj Kumbh Mela were young people, indicating a growing interest in India's spiritual heritage.

'Aap Ki Adalat will continue to promote Arya Samaj ideals,' says Rajat Sharma

During a Q&A session, Sharma affirmed his commitment to spreading Arya Samaj's values through his show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. "I have read Satyarth Prakash, and I promise that as long as I live, I will use my platform to amplify Arya Samaj's message," he said.

The event concluded with a massive crowd gathering around Sharma, taking selfies and expressing gratitude for his presence.