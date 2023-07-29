PM Modi meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (TWITTER) PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (July 29) met veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Received respected Murli Manohar Joshi ji's guidance and blessings. Meeting him always infuses new energy into every 'karyakarta' (party worker) like me," Modi tweeted after meeting the 89-year-old leader.

Joshi is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.

Earlier in the day, while delivering the inaugural address at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on the third anniversary of the launch of the NEP, Modi said the biggest injustice to students is judging them on the basis of their language, instead of their capabilities.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) will give due respect and credit to every language in the country and those who try to politicise language for their selfish interests will have to shut their shops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"The National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country. Those who try to politicise language for their selfish interests will now have to shut their shops," the prime minister said.

"Education in the mother tongue is initiating a new form of justice for students in India. It is also a very significant step towards social justice," he added. Taking note of the multitude of languages in the world and their importance, the prime minister underlined that several developed countries have got an edge owing to their local languages.

Giving the example of Europe, he said most countries make use of their own native languages. Modi lamented that even though India has an array of established languages, they are presented as a sign of backwardness and those who cannot speak English are neglected and their talent is not recognised.

(With agencies inputs)

