PM Modi meets US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, presents Gangajal from Mahakumbh

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening, marking the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration. During the meeting, PM Modi presented Gabbard with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, symbolizing India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Gabbard’s visit focuses on strengthening India-US ties

Gabbard arrived in New Delhi early Sunday for a two-and-a-half-day visit, during which she engaged in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing India-US strategic cooperation.

Earlier in the day, she met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for wide-ranging talks on boosting defence ties, intelligence sharing, and security cooperation between the two nations.

India-US defence and security cooperation reviewed

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, both leaders emphasized that strategic security cooperation remains a critical pillar of the India-US global partnership.

Key discussions included:

Military exercises and strategic cooperation progress

Integration of defence industrial supply chains

Enhanced information-sharing mechanisms, particularly in the maritime domain

Bolstering interoperability between the armed forces of both nations

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening security cooperation, with a focus on strengthening resilience, innovation, and defence industrial collaboration.

Gabbard’s visit underscores the growing depth of India-US relations, particularly in the areas of defence, security, and intelligence-sharing, as both nations seek to enhance bilateral strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

