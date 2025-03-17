'Dance between dragon, elephant': China welcomes PM Modi's 'positive' remarks on Sino-India ties China has welcomed PM Modi's recent remarks on Sino-India relations, calling for a cooperative approach between the two nations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasised that Modi's comments align with China's vision for stability and progress in the region.

China on Monday expressed its appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks advocating dialogue over discord in Sino-Indian relations, calling it a "positive statement" that aligns with the need for cooperation between the two Asian giants.

Addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning noted that China values Modi’s comments during his conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman, where he emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and cooperation between the two nations.

Modi-Xi meeting set strategic direction

Mao highlighted that the successful meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral ties. She added that both sides have actively followed through on their shared commitments, strengthening diplomatic exchanges and achieving positive outcomes.

"Let me stress that in the 2,000-plus years of interaction, China and India have maintained friendly exchanges, learning from each other and contributing to civilizational achievements and human progress," Mao stated.

'A cooperative Pas de Deux is the only choice'

As the world’s two largest developing nations, China and India share the responsibility of accelerating growth and supporting each other’s successes, Mao emphasised. She reiterated recent statements made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, describing the relationship as a "cooperative pas de deux," or a dance between the elephant and the dragon that remains "the only choice" for both sides.

"This partnership serves the fundamental interests of 2.8 billion people, aligns with the aspirations of regional countries, and strengthens the Global South, ultimately contributing to world peace and stability," she added.

China ready to work with India on bilateral ties

Mao reaffirmed China's commitment to implementing key agreements made during Modi and Xi's discussions. She stressed that the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations presents an opportunity to enhance ties and foster a stable and constructive relationship between Beijing and New Delhi.

PM Modi's optimism on India-China relations

During his podcast with Fridman, PM Modi acknowledged that normalcy has returned to the India-China border following his recent engagement with President Xi. Reflecting on the ancient cultural ties between the two nations, he underscored that differences between neighbors are natural but should not escalate into disputes.

"India and China once contributed over 50 per cent of the global GDP," PM Modi remarked, stressing that their cooperation is not only mutually beneficial but also essential for global peace and prosperity.

The remarks from both sides signal a positive shift in India-China relations as the two countries seek to manage differences through dialogue and strengthen bilateral engagement.

