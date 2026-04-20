PM Modi meets South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung to boost economic, strategic ties | WATCH

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi as part of the latter's three-day state visit to India. The two leaders' meeting focused on further boosting the strategic and economic ties between India and South Korea amid continued global turbulence.

Before the meeting started, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the two leaders would held talks to strengthen bilateral cooperation India and South Korea over multiple areas, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies and people-to-people connect. Additionally, they would also discuss the ongoing global developments.

"The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in its statement on Thursday.

Lee's India visit

Lee's three-day India visited started on Sunday after he arrived in New Delhi. This is the first time in eight years when South Korean president is visiting India. The visit allows India and South Korea to improve their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aiming to double the bilateral trade between them to USD 50 billion by 2030.

During a dinner meeting with the South Korean community on Sunday, Lee had pointed out that the economic cooperation between New Delhi and Seoul is still low and it needs to be expanded. "Going forward, we will expand that space and ⁠make the relationship between South Korea and India completely different from what it is now," he had said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, while welcoming Lee, had also asserted that his visit will boost India-South Korea strategic ties that have been on a rise for the past few years. "Value his commitment to deepen India-Korea relations across multiple domains," Jaishankar had posted on X (formerly Twitter).