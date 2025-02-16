PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu

PM Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The President of India's official X account shared the pictures of courtesy call and wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." PM Modi returned to India late on Friday night after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US.

The meeting between the President and PM was held two days after the Prime Minister's visit to France and the US.

PM Modi's US Visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided an overview of PM Modi's visit and said the Prime Minister held discussions with notable figures, including newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

He also shared a details on PM Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump and said that the extensive four-hour talks at the White House covered a wide range of issues, including strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns.

PM Modi addressed the Bharat Tex 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday addressed the 'Bharat Tex 2025', a global textile fair which seeks to bring together the entire industry value chain. While addressing the event, PM Modi said Bharat Tex was becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration and partnership for the policymakers, CEOs and industry leaders from across the world. He lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in the organisation of the event.

“More than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex today. This mean that every exhibitor had the exposure to more than 120 countries, giving them the opportunity to expand their business from local to global ”, said PM Modi.

He added that from east to west, north to south, India has a vast range of traditional attire. He highlighted various types of garments, such as Lucknowi chikankari, bandhani from Rajasthan and Gujarat, patola from Gujarat, Banarasi silk from Varanasi, Kanjivaram silk from the south, and pashmina from Jammu and Kashmir.