PM Modi meets Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, calls Bhutan India's 'special friend'

PM Modi meets Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. After the meeting PM Modi emphasized that the cooperation between the two nations will continue to get better in the times to come and addressed Bhutan as India's "special friend." Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Glad to have met you in Delhi this morning, PM Tshering Tobgay. Bhutan is a very special friend of India's and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come."

PM Modi made the statement while responding to a post shared by Bhutanese PM Tobgay, where he referred to PM Modi as his "friend." Expressing gratitude to the Indian government and people for their steadfast goodwill and cooperation, PM Tobgay pressed upon Bhutan's commitment to advancing the special bond of friendship between the two nations.

"Always happy to meet my friend, H.E. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ; Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing our special bond of friendship from strength to strength," Bhutanese PM posted on X.

On Monday, PM Tobgay also met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi and discussed deepening bilateral ties. He also met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and took a ride on a green hydrogen-run bus in New Delhi, in a message to sustainable mobility and a green future. Bhutan's PM told the media that he enjoyed the ride. The event was attended by V Satish Kumar, Chairman & Director (Marketing), along with other senior Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas dignitaries.

"I enjoyed my journey on the bus. I was honoured to be introduced to this wonderful vehicle by the minister of energy transition and the fact that the bus can carry so many people. Knowing that it is generating nothing but water as a waste product and you can't call it a waste product...," the Bhutan PM said. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said from 15 such buses, India intends to expand from here.

