Make Kashmiri saffron globally popular: PM in 'Mann Ki Baat'

The next time you want to buy 'Kesar' (saffron), do try Kashmiri saffron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', while stressing that "we want Kashmiri saffron to be a globally popular brand".

Noting that saffron is attached with Kashmir for centuries and it is produced in Pulwama, Budgam and Kishtwar regions of the Union territory, the Prime Minister said "Kashmiri saffron has been given Geographical Indication (GI) tag this year".

"Through the GI tag, we want to make Kashmiri saffron as a globally popular brand."

Going back in history, the Prime Minister mentioned how Abul Fazl, a prominent member of Akbar's court, described the saffron after his visit to Kashmir for the first time.

Modi said that Kashmiri saffron is globally famous as a spice which has a variety of medicinal properties. "It is very fragrant, its colour is thick. Kashmiri saffron represents the cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri saffron is very unique when it comes to its quality. It is also different from saffron in other countries. Kashmiri saffron has been distinguished by its GI tag."

