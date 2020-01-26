Bru refugee deal an example of cooperative federalism: PM Modi on first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2020

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Republic Day 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday hailed the Bru-Reang refugee agreement as the best example of cooperative federalism. The agreement paved the way for resettlement of the Bru Reang tribe, displaced from Mizoram due to caste violence in 1997.

"Eith this agreement the community will be able to lead a respectful and dignified life," the Prime Minister said.

As per the agreement, signed on January 17, 2020, the 34,000-strong community that fled Mizoram and was living in camps in Tripura will be rehabilitated in Tripura. While the Tripura government will provide 1,200 sq ft plots free and ration for two years, the Centre has extended Rs 600 crore assistance for the refugees.

They will also receive Rs 5,000 pension and Rs 1.5 lakh as an aid to build homes. The Chief Ministers of Tripura and Mizoram were present during the agreement signing.

Modi also urged students and younger generations to stay fit through regular exercises and by playing games. Stating that the approaching examination season could be tough, he advised students to engage in sports to stay fit and healthy.

Meanwhile, India's 'Gaganyaan' space mission came for special mention in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. Stating that the Gaganyaan mission will be a historic achievement for India, the Prime Minister called for fulfilling the pledge to send an Indian into space in 2022, when the country would celebrate 75 years of Independence.

The Mann Ki Baat is a monthly address by the Prime Minister, broadcast on radio and television, where he expounds upon his thoughts for the country. In the programme, the Prime Minister also shares examples of people and organisations who make noteworthy contributions to society and nation.

