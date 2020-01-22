PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on January 26, but at a different time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year on January 26 when India celebrates its Republic Day. However, the timing for the day has been changed due to the Republic Day function in the morning. Sources in the government told PTI that the radio show would take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.

Earlier, in a tweet, PM Modi said this year’s first Mann Ki Baat will be held on a very special day, the 26th of January. He invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address on the 61st Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

People can dial 1800-11-7800 to record their message and can write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions. Suggestions can be given till the 25th of this month. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.