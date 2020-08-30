Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. Earlier this month, the prime minister had sought suggestions from people on Twitter on topics to discuss in this edition of the programme.

“What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” Modi had asked on Twitter.

He had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

During the 67th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', which coincided with the 21st anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', the prime minister had criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. Modi had also said that Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours. He had urged the youth to to share stories of valour of soldiers during the Kargil War.

