Curiosity about yoga, traditional medicines increasing across world: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat | Video Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi said that curiosity about yoga and traditional medicine is increasing all over the world. A large number of youth are adopting Yoga and Ayurveda considering it as an excellent medium of wellness.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 120th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday (March 30). This is PM Modi's third 'Mann ki Baat' programme this year. "Tune in at 11 AM! #MannKiBaat", PM posted on X. In the 120th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today is the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri is beginning from today. The Indian New Year is also commencing from this day. This is also the start of Vikram Samvat 2082."

PM on 'Yoga Day 2025'

"Today I would also like to discuss with you the special calendar of MY-Bharat, which has been prepared for this summer vacation...I want to share some unique efforts from this calendar. In MY-Bharat's study tour, you can know how our 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' work. You can get a unique experience in the border villages by becoming a part of the vibrant village campaign," PM said in Mann Ki Baat.

"There are now less than 100 days left for the Yoga Day. The theme of Yoga Day 2025 has been kept as 'Yoga for One Earth One Health', that is, we wish to make the whole world healthy through yoga," PM Modi added.

"Curiosity about yoga and traditional medicine is increasing all over the world. A large number of youth are adopting Yoga and Ayurveda considering it as an excellent medium of wellness," PM added.

Para Sports becoming 'famous': PM Modi

"In the Khelo India Para Games held a few days ago, the players once again surprised everyone with their dedication and talent. This time more players participated in these games than before. This shows how popular Para Sports is becoming. I congratulate all the players who participated in the Khelo India Para Games for their great efforts," PM added.

PM Modi on 'water conservation'

PM added, "By conserving raindrops, we can save a lot of water from getting wasted. In the last few years, under this campaign, unprecedented work has been done in many parts of the country for water conservation. Let me give you an interesting statistic. In the last 7-8 years, 11 billion cubic meters and more than that, water has been conserved through newly constructed tanks, ponds and other water recharge structures."

"Our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. You all must know the famous rapper 'Hanumankind'. Nowadays, his new song "Run It Up" is becoming quite famous. It includes our traditional Martial Arts like Kalaripayadu, Gatka and Thang-Ta," PM said in Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi on start-ups

"India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated. This means that we also face a huge challenge. But I am happy that many commendable efforts are being made in our country to deal with this challenge. Many Indian start-ups have started working on textile recovery facilities. There are many teams who are also working for the empowerment of our brothers and sisters who are waste pickers," he added.

Time to adopt new hobby for students in summer breaks: PM

PM said, “Exams are over, and summer vacation is approaching. This is the time to adopt a new hobby as well as to further develop one’s skills. Today, there is no dearth of such platforms for children where they can learn a lot…If any organisation, any school, social institution or centres is organising summer activities then share it with #MYHOLIDAYS."

PM greets people on Navratri, various other festivals

PM Modi greeted people on the start of Navratri and also the traditional Indian new year, which is celebrated in the form of various festivals across India. "Many best wishes to all the people of the country on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Launched in October, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.