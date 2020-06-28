Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi to address the nation through Mann Ki Baat at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation via his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. The focus of the prime minister's talk is likely to be the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 situation in India. PM Modi could also touch up on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Follow the live updates of PM Modi's address here.

Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 5 lakh mark while the death toll has risen above 15,000. COVID-19 cases are spiking to new highs on a daily basis. The situation is dire in the national capital which has seen close to 80,000 COVID-19 cases and about 2,500 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage